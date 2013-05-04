NEW YORK May 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO
Jamie Dimon is scheduled to meet next week with bank examiners
from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in a meeting
the bank requested, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
According to the Journal, the meeting provides a rare
opportunity for more junior examiners to talk to Dimon and will
be held in the style of a town hall meeting.
A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment.
The meeting comes as JPMorgan faces a host of regulatory
woes including potential market manipulation charges and
continuing scrutiny by federal investigators over the events
leading up to its $6.2 billion trading loss last year.
Dimon, meanwhile, is dealing with calls from shareholders to
relinquish his role as chairman of the bank's board.
Analysts were speculating on Friday the regulator of U.S.
power markets was likely to pursue manipulation charges against
JPMorgan after the New York Times described a 70-page report by
the regulator, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,
detailing how the bank transformed "money-losing power plants
into powerful profit centers."
The OCC is also expected to issue a cease-and-desist order
against the bank for failing to conduct adequate due diligence
on Bernard Madoff. According a source familiar with the matter,
the order will require JPMorgan to improve its anti-money
laundering controls.