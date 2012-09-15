Sept 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co's compliance
with U.S. anti-money laundering laws is being reviewed by a
banking regulator, a source said, making the largest U.S. bank
the latest target of a wide investigation of how banks prevent
transactions involving drug money and sanctioned countries.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, an
independent branch within the Treasury Department, is examining
JPMorgan's systems that are designed to monitor and filter such
transactions, said the source, who is familiar with the
situation.
The exact scope of the inquiry and the size of potential
liabilities for the bank could not be learned.
JPMorgan spokesman Joseph Evangelisti declined to comment on
Saturday.
In its quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission last month, JPMorgan said it expected
heightened scrutiny by regulators of its compliance with new and
existing regulations, including anti-money laundering laws.
The latest investigation comes in the midst of stepped-up
efforts by regulators to crack down on money laundering,
including transfers of drug money through bank networks and
funds from countries facing international sanctions such as
Iran.
The problem also has become a focus area for the Department
of Justice, which wants to ramp up the number of criminal cases
it brings under the Bank Secrecy Act, a law that requires
financial institutions and their employees to take steps to
prevent money laundering.
U.S. regulators also are potentially examining illicit
transactions tied to Venezuela, the source said.
Earlier this summer, British bank HSBC Holdings Plc
set aside $700 million to cover investigations that could result
in one of the biggest ever settlements or fines. A U.S. Senate
report criticized a "pervasively polluted" culture at the bank.
The Senate panel examined transactions tied to Mexico, Iran, the
Cayman Islands and Saudi Arabia.
Last month, New York's banking regulator reached a $340
million settlement with British bank Standard Chartered Plc
after the regulator investigated transactions tied to
Iran.
There have also been smaller cases in which the
comptroller's office targeted weaknesses in how banks clear
checks potentially tied to shadowy money transactions through a
process called remote-deposit capture.
In April, the OCC identified a number of anti-money
laundering deficiencies at Citigroup Inc. The inquiry
investigated a monitoring gap at the bank tied to Citigroup's
remote deposit capture business.
At the time, Citigroup said it had fixed the deficiencies or
was in the process of doing so.
The New York Times earlier reported the news of the JPMorgan
investigation.