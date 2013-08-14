UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan have accused two former JPMorgan Chase & Co employees who worked in London of wire fraud and a conspiracy to falsify books and records in criminal charges related to the bank's $6.2 billion trading losses last year, according to court papers.
The charges, filed on Wednesday in federal court, say the two employees, Julien Grout and Javier Martin-Artajo, deliberately tried to hide hundreds of millions of dollars in losses on trades in a portfolio of synthetic credit derivatives, according to the court papers.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara will hold a press conference on the charges Wednesday afternoon, his office said in a statement to the press.
Lawyers for Grout and Martin-Artajo have previously said that their clients, both of whom are in Europe, did nothing wrong.
A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.