NEW YORK, Sept 13 A lawyer for a former JPMorgan
Chase & Co employee who worked with "the London Whale"
Bruno Iksil has been trying to convince U.S. prosecutors to drop
criminal charges against his client, Julien Grout, a source
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
On Aug. 14, prosecutors accused Grout, who was Iksil's
deputy in the bank's Chief Investment Office in London, of
trying to hide hundreds of millions of dollars in trading losses
by marking positions in a credit derivatives portfolio at
falsely inflated prices.
In a meeting with prosecutors late last month, Grout's
lawyer Edward Little argued Grout did not know the prices were
wrong, the source said. Instead, based on the instructions he
was given by superiors, including Iksil, Grout recorded prices
he thought were correct.
In response, the source said, prosecutors offered Grout the
chance to talk to them directly and tell them whatever he knew
without the risk of further incrimination. He declined, the
source said.
The U.S. government still has the option not to pursue the
charges against Grout. But if a grand jury votes to indict him,
the opportunity for the charges to be dismissed will vanish.
Prosecutors are expected within the next month to seek
indictments against Grout and his former boss, Javier
Martin-Artajo, who was also charged.
The trades in question were part of a series of outsized
positions Iksil took in an illiquid market for credit
derivatives. When news of the JPMorgan traders' big bets became
public early last year, the bank was forced to quickly unwind
the trades, incurring a $6.2 billion loss.
After conducting an internal investigation, JPMorgan said it
found evidence that someone might have tried to deliberately
hide the mounting losses from others in the bank.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted its own
investigation. Iksil struck a deal with U.S. authorities and
agreed to become a cooperating witness for prosecutors.
Prosecutors eventually charged Martin-Artajo and Grout with
fraud and conspiracy to falsify books and records. Iksil was not
charged.
According to the source familiar with the meetings, Grout's
lawyer told prosecutors Grout was simply following orders that
Martin-Artajo and Iksil gave him.
The lawyer further argued that Grout believed there was a
conspiracy on Wall Street to squeeze JPMorgan in the derivatives
market, which does not have a centralized system for reporting
prices, according to the source.
In response, the source said, prosecutors offered Grout the
chance to meet with them for a proffer session, a special set of
interviews during which he would be able to tell them whatever
he knew without the risk of incriminating himself.
But Grout declined the offer, the source said, because if
prosecutors were to go ahead with their case against him the
proffer session would have served as a preview to his defense
arguments.
Time is running out for Grout's team to get prosecutors on
their side. U.S. authorities will need an indictment against
Martin-Artajo to proceed with his extradition from Spain, where
he was arrested and released in August. Observers were expecting
Grout to be indicted at the same time.