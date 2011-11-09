* Three portfolios would replace current 401(k) options
* Target date funds would remain the default
* Some advisers worry employees will want choice
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Nov 9 J.P. Morgan Asset Management is
proposing that 401(k) plans trim the number of investment
options they offer employees in favor of a more simplified
model.
Currently, the average 401(k) plan has more than 18
investment options on top of a series of target date funds for
new participant enrollment, according to McKinsey & Company.
Under J.P. Morgan's (JPM.N) proposal, employers would still
automatically enroll new participants into a target date funds.
But rather than give those who opt out a choice of more than 18
funds, J.P. Morgan suggests providing three investment
portfolios: one that invests in equities, one in bonds and one
in cash. The employees could allocate their contributions
across the three portfolios as they see fit.
"For most investors in 401(k) plans target date funds
represent the best solution," said Michael Falcon, head of
retirement for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "But some people
want more control, or they want to be more tactical or they
just don't understand or trust target date funds."
J.P. Morgan research shows that participants investing in a
plan with less than eight funds, not including target date
funds, have outperformed those choosing among more than eight
funds.
"Many times the investment options in a 401(k) plan are
redundant or investors just don't understand them," Falcon
said.
J.P. Morgan is in talks with advisers and consultants of
large plans, or those with more than $1 billion in assets,
about the proposal and hope to see some plans roll it out in
coming months, Falcon said. The costs of the investment models
depends on the plan.
Creating simpler 401(k) plans would be welcome by both
advisers and employers particularly given impending rules that
will require plans to disclose fees to plan participants, said
Brian Ward, a Wells Fargo retirement adviser based in
Brentwood, Tennessee.
But making a plan simpler and doing away with choice are
two separate things. Ward questions how employees will react to
seeing their plans get slashed, even if it leaves them with
better options.
"Americans like choice," he said. "It's going to take a
long time to get people to come around to this idea."
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, Editing by Walden Siew)