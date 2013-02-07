Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co's private wealth management unit said on Thursday it added two veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and one from Credit Suisse AG's U.S. private banking group.

The advisers, who managed more than $400 million in combined client assets at their old firms, joined J.P. Morgan Securities, the company's New York-based wealth management business.

In Florida, adviser Kim Fonseca joined J.P. Morgan's Palm Beach office from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the largest U.S. brokerage, which is majority owned by Morgan Stanley and partially owned by Citigroup.

Fonseca, formerly a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley, had been with her old firm for three decades. She reports to J.P. Morgan regional director Rick Penafiel in her new job.

In New York, adviser Brian McAuliffe joined J.P. Morgan from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. McAuliffe, based out of J.P. Morgan's Park Avenue office in Manhattan, reports to regional director Mike Lee.

Also in New York, Chris Foster joined J.P. Morgan's White Plains office from Credit Suisse. Foster, who has worked in the advising industry for more than 15 years, had also previously worked at Lazard Asset Management. He reports to J.P. Morgan regional director Michael Maron.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately return a request for comment on the departures. Credit Suisse declined to comment.