(Repeating to additional subscribers without changes to text)
By Brett Wolf and Aruna Viswanatha
ST. LOUIS/WASHINGTON Feb 12 Clashes over
strategy within JPMorgan Chase & Co's compliance operations have
led to the departure of a series of managers in the past year,
according to three of those who have left.
Faced with intense scrutiny after regulators found failings
in its anti-money laundering (AML) program, and rising costs as
it seeks to identify suspicious transactions, the biggest U.S.
bank has invested in new automated systems and installed
executives skilled in making bank operations more efficient.
The moves are being watched closely by the rest of Wall
Street and could be adopted more widely if JPMorgan is
successful in keeping compliance costs under control. A senior
executive in an AML role at a rival bank said that provided
there isn't a backlash from regulators over the new approach, it
will be taken up elsewhere: "We'd all copy it."
But it has created friction with some current and former
JPMorgan managers who have more of a traditional law enforcement
background and are used to doing their own in-depth probes of
transactions. They claim the bank is emphasizing quantity over
quality in its investigations.
One of the most senior of them, former U.S. Department of
Homeland Security investigations official Jerry Robinette, quit
last July, saying in a resignation letter to JPMorgan that he
had done so to "protect my professional reputation." He warned
that the bank may be failing to satisfy regulators and sent a
copy of the letter to the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency (OCC), the lead regulator for JPMorgan's consumer and
commercial bank.
At least 30 of around 50 managers of the bank's anti-money
laundering investigations group have left in the past year or
are due to leave, according to the three who have left and a
Reuters analysis of various documents, including LinkedIn
profiles. Some like Robinette are unhappy, while others are
leaving because JPMorgan has closed offices, the former
employees said. Those leaving include a half-dozen directors on
the same level as Robinette and more than two dozen other
managers who were on the tier below.
A senior compliance official at a rival bank called it the
most severe "bloodletting" of AML executives the industry has
seen.
ATTRITION AN "OPPORTUNITY"
It is too early to say whether the new focus on technology
will be effective or whether the loss of Robinette and the other
managers has been a blow to JPMorgan in any way. The bank says
it has not been hurt by the departures but will not talk about
individuals.
JPMorgan officials say the bank has greatly improved the
quality of its AML program, increasing staff by 300 percent,
consolidating 15 offices into three in Delaware, New York and
Texas, and overhauling its processes and technology. It also
hired Pamela Dearden from Citigroup to serve as managing
director of financial crimes compliance.
"Attrition has given us a further opportunity to hire new
managers with the right skills to do this important work - some
with more recent law enforcement experience, and others with a
greater understanding of banking products, services and
operations," said bank spokeswoman Patricia Wexler. She said
there had been a "marked improvement in both the timeliness and
quality" of the reports produced.
But the current strategy involves a big departure from
previous approaches to tracking customers once they are
suspected of having engaged in illicit activity, with a greater
reliance on technology over human judgment.
A law enforcement background has traditionally been valued
in AML work because a skilled financial investigator can spot
patterns consistent with a variety of criminal activity, though
scrutiny of hundreds or even thousands of transactions can take
hours, or even days. Transaction monitoring software has
improved in recent years and is capable of spotting many of the
same patterns in moments, but only if it is finely tuned.
The stakes are high for JPMorgan. In 2013, regulators
faulted the bank for inadequacies in its AML program. And the
Department of Justice followed with a deferred prosecution
agreement over the bank's failures to catch red flags during
Bernard Madoff's multi-billion dollar Ponzi scheme. That
agreement leaves the bank susceptible to criminal prosecution
until 2016 in the event of further such lapses.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan,
which brought the case over the bank's role in the Madoff
scandal, declined comment.
ALERT BACKLOG
In interviews with Reuters, the three former JPMorgan
executives claimed that while the new automation-focused system
helped free staff from labor-intensive reviews of accounts, it
also added to their workload by flagging many more suspect
transactions than in the past, leaving less time to track
serious cases of alleged money laundering or fraud. The loss of
talented investigators also means that expertise has been lost
when there is a deeper probe to conduct, they say.
In December 2013, Robinette said he attended a meeting at
which OCC examiners, who provide ongoing guidance to the bank,
told JPMorgan officials the anti-money laundering unit needed to
increase the "depth and breadth" of its investigations.
A spokesman for the OCC, Bryan Hubbard, and Wexler declined
comment on the bank's relationship with regulators.
Robinette clashed with Patrick Moore, a long-time JPMorgan
executive who was an expert in improving processes but had
little background in investigations, and who took over as global
head of financial crimes investigations in May 2014, the three
former bank employees said. Moore and Robinette disagreed over
what kind of workload investigators could manage.
Soon after assuming his new post, Moore directed the
400-person AML investigations unit to resolve a 20,000-case
backlog of consumer banking reports, pushing veteran
investigators to close out four or five cases a day, which the
three former employees claimed was not possible if the work was
done correctly.
Then last July, Moore announced that the team would no
longer conduct the bulk of the follow-up manually, and that the
bank would instead rely on the computer monitoring system to
flag any further activity, the three said.
Moore declined comment through JPMorgan spokeswoman Wexler.
Wexler said the bank disputes the notion that it is not
doing the reviews required. She said the bank does not rely
solely on computer technology, and that it is now able to
identify backlogs, reduce them and ensure they don't happen
again.
OCC spokesman Hubbard, said that banks are expected to have
monitoring systems in place to identify and report suspicious
activity, but that the agency does not dictate how institutions
accomplish this, only that they do it in a way that is
effective.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf in St. Louis and Aruna Viswanatha in
Washington, Additional reporting by David Henry in New York;
Editing by Karey Van Hall and Martin Howell)