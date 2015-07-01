(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By David Henry
NEW YORK, July 1 In September 2008, JPMorgan
Chase & Co executives sifted through the rubble of
Washington Mutual, the failed home loan bank that they had just
won in a U.S. government auction.
They found something unexpectedly good: about $30 billion of
mortgages on apartment buildings, which earned strong returns
whether the economy was performing well or not.
"It was an unexpected bonus," JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie
Dimon told Reuters in an interview, adding that the apartment
lending business is the single most valuable asset that JPMorgan
acquired in the auction.
Washington Mutual's apartment lending business was the
biggest of its kind in the United States and Dimon has made it
even bigger. JPMorgan now holds some 20 percent of the U.S. bank
loans on apartment buildings.
Before the crisis, the bank ranked closer to 20th. JPMorgan
now has $52 billion of these loans outstanding, giving it a
stronghold in a market that is increasingly important in the
United States after the housing crisis brought down the
homeownership rate.
Within JPMorgan, apartment lending is a relatively small
business, accounting for less than 2 percent of its $2.6
trillion of assets. But the unit is seen as a model for how
JPMorgan wants to run its lending business overall: make smart
lending decisions in good times, like now, so that it can be
strong enough to buy distressed assets on the cheap during bad
times.
That's how JPMorgan's apartment lending business grew so
much during the crisis: the bank bought assets from Washington
Mutual and Citigroup Inc at low prices, which are
generating solid income now. The bank is plowing income from
crisis assets back into its business, to make it more efficient
and better prepare it for the next downturn.
For example, JPMorgan is building systems that will allow it
to approve loans in 15 to 20 days, half its current time, which
is already fast by industry standards. The bank believes that
when it can make loans faster than rivals, it will win more
business without having to lower its credit standards.
Lending fast is critical for the niche that JPMorgan focuses
on: small apartment building owners, who are served by fewer
lenders than big building owners, and will therefore generally
pay banks slightly higher rates-around 3.625 percent instead of
the 3.5 percent charged for loans of more than $3 million.
The bank's apartment business could be tested in at least
two ways in coming years. As the Federal Reserve raises interest
rates, the value of apartment buildings, which are bond-like
assets, could decline, making it harder for some landlords to
refinance their loans.
Also, in some metro areas developers have built many new
apartment buildings, which could cut into the value of the
collateral backing JPMorgan's loans. But the bank is working to
reduce its risk by taking steps like avoiding markets where
building is happening at a torrid pace.
CHERRY-PICKING
JPMorgan's business is headed by former Washington Mutual
executive Al Brooks, 58. He had been with JPMorgan for barely a
year, and the economy was still fragile, when Dimon asked him
what apartment lending assets he wanted to buy. Brooks said that
he had heard Citigroup wanted to sell its apartment loans as
part of its plan to shrink the company after having been bailed
out by the government.
Within days, JPMorgan was negotiating to buy $3.5 billion of
loans from Citi, which was willing to let him and his team
choose loans one-by-one, he recalled in an interview with
Reuters.
"We cherry-picked them," Brooks said. "There were great
customers in there. These were 100 percent performing loans with
long repayment histories. We felt really fortunate."
A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment.
Those loans helped boost JPMorgan's apartment lending
earnings, which reached $600 million in 2014. Expenses in the
unit, which include the costs of processing loan applications
and running offices, were only 22 percent of net interest
income, low in an industry where 35 percent is considered good,
Brooks said.
Low expenses boost a key measure of profitability for
JPMorgan-its return on equity from the business is about 17
percent, Brooks said. That is at least two percentage points
better than the return reported by New York Community Bancorp
Inc, whose portfolio of apartment loans accounts for
almost half of its assets, and, according to data from SNL
Financial, is the second-biggest of any bank.
To make smaller loans profitable, Brooks automates as much
of the loan process as possible, which JPMorgan tries to do with
other high-volume businesses, such as issuing credit cards and
mortgages on houses. Brooks is now upgrading his systems to
allow loan work to be done by different people at the same time,
instead of following a rigid assembly line sequence that can be
held up by a single person.
"They have built a great business there," said Mark Myers,
head of commercial real estate lending at Wells Fargo & Co
. "It is a model that is hard to replicate. They have
executed it very effectively."
That performance could face increasing challenges. For one,
Brooks said he anticipates more competition from other lenders
as their confidence in the economy builds. Brooks is competing
with banks, which in total own some $250 billion of apartment
loans, and also with bond investors, insurance companies,
government agencies and others who, according to the Mortgage
Bankers Association, own another $700 billion or so of debt
backed by apartments.
JPMorgan is also managing risk in the sector by lending
relatively low sums of money compared with the values of the
buildings. The bank's average loan is less than 60 percent of
the value of the building. The most the bank will lend is 75
percent of the value. The bank bases its building valuations
primarily on the rents they earn, not sales prices of comparable
buildings, which can be inflated during booms.
Brooks is focusing lending on places with local government
limits on development, such as coastal California. He also likes
older, rent-regulated buildings in New York City, San Francisco
and Los Angeles. Those buildings rarely have vacancies because
tenants want to keep their inexpensive leases.
JPMorgan's loans are expensive to make because they are
small-averaging $2.5 million, about one-third the size of the
average loan made by Wells Fargo. Making a smaller loan can take
just as much work as making a bigger loan, which is why so many
other banks try to focus on larger deals.
Brooks also pushes lending teams to decide which loans the
bank really wants to make, and for how much and at what price,
before an application is completed. Someone from the bank goes
inside every building to make sure it is being kept up before
accepting an application. The goal: No time wasted with weak
applications brought in by overly optimistic salesmen.
"When it comes down to controlling your costs, not working
on stuff that won't pay off is essential," Brooks said. "No
fishing expeditions."
(Reporting by David Henry in New York, editing by Dan Wilchins
and John Pickering)