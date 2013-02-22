MUMBAI/HONG KONG Feb 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co
is targeting to raise between $1 billion and $1.5
billion in a dedicated fund to invest in core infrastructure
assets across Asia, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Friday.
The fund, JPMorgan Asian Infrastructure & Related Resources
Opportunity Fund II, will invest in transportation, power
generation, water and social infrastructure across China, India,
Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and South Korea, the
sources said.
The sources declined to be named, as they were not
authorised to speak to the media since the fund raising was
still private.
A Hong Kong-based spokesman for JPMorgan declined to
comment.