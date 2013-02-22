* Asia needs $8 trillion in infrastructure investments by
2020- ADB
* JPMorgan raised about $860 mln in first pan-Asia
infrastructure fund in 2010
By Indulal PM and Stephen Aldred
MUMBAI/HONG KONG, Feb 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co
is seeking to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion
in a dedicated fund to invest in core infrastructure assets
across Asia, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
The Wall Street bank's second pan-Asian infrastructure fund
is nearly double the size of its first fund raised in 2010,
which is now nearly fully invested, the sources said.
Global asset managers including Invesco, Eastspring, KBC
Asset Management and AMP Capital have Asia-focused
infrastructure funds aiming to benefit from the region's surging
demand for investments in ports, roads and power stations.
JPMorgan Asian Infrastructure & Related Resources
Opportunity Fund II will invest in transportation, power
generation, water and social infrastructure across China, India,
Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and South Korea, the
sources said.
JPMorgan raised about $860 million in its first dedicated
Asia infrastructure fund. The latest fund raising comes as
Asia's biggest economies are pouring trillions of dollars into
improving creaky infrastructure to keep up rapid growth. The
Asian Development Bank estimates the region will require about
$8 trillion in infrastructure by 2020.
China and India, Asia's top two emerging economies, have
announced $2.5 trillion worth of projects to improve their
ports, roads and other infrastructure from 2011 to 2017,
according to a Goldman Sachs report.
The sources declined to be named, as they were not
authorised to speak to the media since the fund raising was
still private.
A Hong Kong-based spokesman for JPMorgan declined to
comment.