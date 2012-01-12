* JP Morgan sees takeover play for Echo by rival Crown in
2012
* Says BHP may bid for Woodside; Woolworths may bid for JB
Hi-Fi
* Predicts Aston Resources may attract counter bid
By Miranda Maxwell
Jan 12 Casino owner Echo Entertainment
is Australia's No. 1 contender to be taken over in 2012
in a year likely to be dominated by acquisitions in resource
companies, according to JP Morgan's hedge fund sales desk.
Woolworths may bid for electronic retailer JB Hi-Fi
, BHP Billiton could consider reviving a tilt
for Woodside Petroleum, and Aston Resources is
in the running to snare a counter bid, the JP Morgan sales desk
team predicted.
Since starting the "Specialist Sales Top Takeovers List" two
years ago, JP Morgan has successfully picked 18 Australian
takeover stocks, it said, including Sundance, Extract
Resources, Foster's and Equinox Minerals.
Top of its 2012 list was a play for Echo, owner of The Star
casino in Sydney, by James Packer's rival Crown casino
group.
"Echo is our highest conviction takeover target for 2012,"
JP Morgan said in the report obtained by Reuters.
"Now is the time that Crown has to move if it wants to buy
the company at a decent price. Once the (Star casino) capex
benefits start flowing through to the bottom line, the share
price might be out of reach," it said. Crown already owns a 4.9
percent stake in Echo.
Another possible 2012 play was a takeover of JB Hi-Fi by
supermarket leader Woolworths, which has almost completed a
strategic review of its Dick Smith consumer electronics
division.
"There is a good chance that Woolworths will bid for JB
Hi-Fi. This will lead to Woolworths having the no 1 consumer
electronics business in Australia," the report said. It said a
hedge against buying JB Hi-Fi in the event of further weakness
in retailers would be to short Harvey Norman <HVN.AX >.
"In this volatile market, we believe all pre-event
situations should have a good hedge as protection," the note
said.
Aston Resources had a "good chance" of getting a counter bid
as its world class Maules Creek asset was the largest coal
project in Australia by reserves not owned by one of the majors
and this could be the "last opportunity before it becomes part
of a much bigger portfolio of assets," it said.
Aside from buying Echo, Aston and JB Hi-Fi -- while going
short on Crown, BHP and Harvey Norman as a hedge -- JPMorgan
said its other top trade idea was to buy Woodside Petroleum and
go short on Worley Parsons.
"With Woodside trading close to its GFC (global financial
crisis) lows, we believe BHP may finally make a move on it this
year," the report said, noting Shell's remaining 24 percent
stake is for sale.
Other possible takeover targets listed were gaming company
Tabcorp by Tatts Group, building materials
group Adelaide Brighton by Fletcher Building,
possibly with Boral as a joint bidder, Graincorp
and Transurban.
Real estate firm FKP Property Group was seen as a
possible target for Stockland, Centro Retail Australia
or Mirvac for Lend Lease, and IOOF
Holdings for AMP or a top bank.
Resource companies seen as likely targets include Sandfire,
PanAust, Discovery Metals, Oz Minerals
, Bathurst, Santos, Buruenergy
, Senex, Atlas Iron, Aquila Resources
, Ironore, Regis, Perseus,
Medusa, Paladin, Iluka Resources and
Mirabela.
(Editing by Ed Davies)