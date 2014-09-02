Sept 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks
to sell its oil-supply agreement with a major Philadelphia
refinery to Bank of America Corp, the Wall Street
Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Under JPMorgan's deal with Carlyle Group-owned
Philadelphia Energy Solutions, the company supplies the refinery
with crude oil and credit and receives refined fuel products
that it can trade, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/W84NRE)
According to the WSJ, discussions between the banks have
been going on for a while and it is still possible they could
fall apart.
The deal was supposed to be a part of JPMorgan's $3.5
billion sale of its physical commodities business to Swiss
trading house Mercuria earlier this year.
However, sources told the WSJ that Philadelphia Energy
refused to accept Mercuria as a partner in the arrangement,
adding that Mercuria also was not interested in the business.
Both JPMorgan and Bank of America were unavailable for
comment.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard
Orr)