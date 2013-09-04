By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co and
former Bear Stearns Cos managers Ralph Cioffi and Matthew Tannin
won the dismissal of a lawsuit in which Bank of America Corp
accused them of causing heavy losses by lying in a
desperate bid to prop up two failing hedge funds.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Tuesday
rejected Bank of America's fraud and breach of fiduciary duty
claims, and said the bank failed to prove damages that could be
traced to Bear's concealing of market-moving information.
The case was distinctive because it pitted the two largest
U.S. banks against each other, over a mid-2007 event that was
among the earliest high-profile signs of market stress that
culminated in the 2008 global financial crisis.
It related to Bear's High-Grade Structured Credit Strategies
and High-Grade Structured Credit Strategies Enhanced Leverage
funds, which had been crammed with subprime mortgage-backed
securities prior to their collapse.
According to a lawsuit first filed in October 2008, Bank of
America suffered "significant losses" on a series of
transactions that Bear had induced it to enter with the hedge
funds in May 2007, two months before they went bankrupt and a
year before JPMorgan bought Bear.
These transactions included a $4 billion securitization
backed mostly by mortgage assets in the hedge funds, and the
providing of nearly $1 billion of short-term financing.
Bank of America said it would not have entered these
transactions had it known that the funds were facing substantial
investor redemption requests, and were "desperate to secure
liquidity" to avoid an imminent collapse.
In dismissing the lawsuit, Nathan rejected as "inherently
unreliable" the testimony by a Bank of America expert about the
bank's losses.
She said the expert failed to identify which losses were
attributable to the market's realizing the risks addressed in a
May 23, 2007 letter describing the redemption requests, and the
effect of "fire sales" stemming from the funds' liquidation.
The judge also said that Bank of America did not show that
the redemptions, coming in a "volatile" market, were so material
that Bear should have disclosed them prior to the transactions.
"There is no evidence from which a rational jury could
conclude that there was a duty on the part of the defendants to
disclose the redemptions at the funds," she said.
Co-defendant Raymond McGarrigal, a former portfolio manager
at the hedge funds, also won dismissal of the lawsuit.
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to
comment. JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony declined to comment.
Marc Weinstein, a lawyer for Cioffi; Nina Beattie, a lawyer
for Tannin; and Catherine Redlich, a lawyer for McGarrigal, did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In November 2009, a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York,
acquitted Cioffi and Tannin of criminal fraud and conspiracy
charges over their handling of the hedge funds, whose collapse
saddled investors with an estimated $1.6 billion of losses.
The case is Bank of America NA et al v. Bear Stearns Asset
Management Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 08-09265.