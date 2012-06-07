NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
June 7 A $275 million settlement has been reached in a nationwide shareholder lawsuit stemming from the near-collapse of the former Wall Street investment bank Bear Stearns Cos, court papers show.
The settlement resolves claims that Bear, and several officials including former Chief Executive James Cayne, misled investors about the company's deteriorating financial health before it was acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The lead plaintiff, the State of Michigan Retirement Systems, filed settlement papers on Wednesday night with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and is seeking preliminary court approval of the accord. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.