NEW YORK, April 28 JPMorgan's co-Chief
Operating Officer Frank Bisignano plans to leave the U.S. bank
giant, the latest top executive to depart in the past 1-1/2
years, the Wall Street Journal said its online edition on
Sunday.
The departure is expected to be announced soon, the paper
said, citing people close to the bank.
Matt Zames, current co-chief operating officer, will become
COO of the firm, it said. Zames has been seen as a strong
candidate to succeed JPMorgan Chief Executive and Chairman Jamie
Dimon.
Bisignano is expected to announce as soon as Monday that he
will join payment processing company First Data Corp as its
chief executive, it added.
"The move leaves the giant New York bank without one of its
fixers of operational problems at a time when the bank is
wrestling with a number of regulatory headaches," it said.
JPMorgan suffered a loss of more than $6 billion due to
soured trades. Regulators hit the bank in January with four
enforcement actions requiring it to make a series of changes to
risk management and anti-money-laundering systems.