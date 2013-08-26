NEW YORK Aug 26 A New York state judge has
ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to pay the billionaire
Leonard Blavatnik $42.5 million plus interest, finding the bank
liable for breach of contract after it was accused of
mismanaging an investment account by betting on risky mortgage
securities.
In a decision made public on Monday, New York State Supreme
Court Justice Melvin Schweitzer also said the largest U.S. bank
was not liable on a negligence claim.
Blavatnik had sought to recover more than $100 million that
he said the bank lost on his original investment of roughly $1
billion.
Schweitzer ruled about seven months after conducting a
three-week non-jury trial.