* JPMorgan liable for breach of contract, not negligence
* Blavatnik claimed more than $100 mln losses
* Bank considers options
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 26 A New York state judge found
JPMorgan Chase & Co liable to Russian-American
billionaire Leonard Blavatnik for breach of contract for
stuffing an investment account he held with risky subprime
mortgage securities, and ordered the bank to pay more than $50
million of damages including interest.
In a decision made public on Monday, New York State Supreme
Court Justice Melvin Schweitzer ordered the largest U.S. bank to
pay $42.5 million on the breach of contract claim, plus 5
percent annual interest starting in May 2008.
The Manhattan judge also found JPMorgan was not liable for
negligence. His decision was dated Aug. 21, and came about seven
months after a three-week, non-jury trial.
Blavatnik had sued JPMorgan in 2009 to recover more than
$100 million that he said the New York-based bank lost on a
roughly $1 billion investment by CMMF LLC, a fund created by his
firm, Access Industries Group.
The decision comes as JPMorgan faces a swirl of other
litigation and investigations, including into its handling of
mortgage-related businesses during the financial crisis.
According to Blavatnik, JPMorgan Investment Management
(JPMIM) promised that it would invest Access' money
conservatively after opening the account in 2006.
Instead, the bank allegedly breached a 20 percent limit set
for mortgage-backed securities by misclassifying securities
backed by a pool of subprime loans, known as ABS-home equity
loans, as asset-backed rather than mortgage-backed securities.
Access also accused JPMorgan of continuing to hold the
troubled securities despite knowing they were inappropriate for
the portfolio. CMMF closed the account in May 2008.
In finding JPMorgan liable for exceeding the 20 percent cap,
Schweitzer rejected the bank's argument that "industry practice"
was to classify the home equity loans separately from mortgage
securities because they carried different risks.
"Not only was the ostensible 'industry practice' to which
JPMIM repeatedly refers unknown to CMMF, JPMIM itself frequently
defined securities backed by subprime mortgages as 'mortgage
securities' and not as asset-backed securities - and did so in
some of its most important documents used with regulators, ...
clients, ... shareholders ... and internally," he wrote.
"RIGHT THING TO DO"
In ruling for JPMorgan on the negligence claim, Schweitzer
said the mortgage securities were considered "relatively safe
and desirable" when they were bought, and that JPMorgan acted
reasonably in light of current conditions when it advised CMMF
to "wait out the storm" rather than sell at depressed prices.
JPMorgan spokesman Doug Morris said: "We are pleased that
the court rejected CMMF's negligence claims, and found that our
investment professionals lived up to their responsibilities. We
respectfully disagree with the court's interpretation of our
agreement with CMMF, and we are considering our options
regarding that finding."
David Elsberg, a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart &
Sullivan representing Blavatnik, said in an interview:
"Hopefully it signals that banks need to live up to their
obligations to clients, and as the court makes clear, not hide
behind what they often try to refer to as 'industry practice.'"
Blavatnik also welcomed the decision. "There are a lot of
people out there who, I understand, feel they have been wronged
by JPMorgan but cannot afford to take on a huge bank. They
shouldn't have to," he said in a statement. "JPMorgan should do
the right thing because it is the right thing to do."
Blavatnik is worth about $16 billion, making him the world's
44th richest person, Forbes magazine said in March.
The case is CMMF LLC v. JPMorgan Investment Management Inc,
New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601924/2009.