By David Henry
NEW YORK May 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co,
one of the biggest customers of Bloomberg LP, said on Wednesday
it has sent a formal legal request asking the financial data and
news company to provide details of what bank information
Bloomberg News reporters had been able to see.
JPMorgan's statement comes after Bloomberg acknowledged late
last week that its reporters had limited access to data about
clients' terminal usage, such as when a customer logs in,
contacts the help desk or delves into the system for information
about assets, such as equities or bonds.
The largest U.S. bank is seeking logs for five years of what
precisely Bloomberg journalists accessed concerning the use of
terminals by JPMorgan employees, a bank official said. Bloomberg
has about 2,400 journalists worldwide.
JPMorgan said it is also seeking "confirmation" of controls
that Bloomberg has put in place to stop future breaches.
The bank declined to provide a copy of what it described as
a formal request from its legal department.
A Bloomberg spokesman declined to comment.
Bloomberg, which competes with Thomson Reuters Corp
, the parent of Reuters News, has said it restricted
reporters' access to that information last month after another
client, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, complained.
Goldman flagged the matter to Bloomberg after the bank found
that journalists had access to more information than it had
realized, arguing the information was sensitive and should not
be seen by reporters.
On Wednesday, Goldman President Gary Cohn told CNBC that the
bank does not have a major concern about the issue.
The world's biggest central banks, including the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, are also
Bloomberg customers and said they are asking the media company
what journalists could learn about their terminal usage as well.
JPMorgan public relations staffers fumed last year that
Bloomberg reporters had checked when bank employees had last
used terminals to discern who might have been dismissed during
the bank's investigation of its $6.2 billion London Whale
trading loss.
On Monday Matthew Winkler, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg
News, apologized for allowing journalists "limited" access to
sensitive data about how clients used Bloomberg terminals,
saying it was "inexcusable", but that important customer data
had always been protected.