March 27 JPMorgan Chase and Co said on Tuesday that its board had nominated Timothy Flynn, retired chairman of KPMG International, for election as a director at the bank's May 15 annual shareholders meeting.

The largest U.S. bank by assets also said directors David Novak, 59, and William Gray III, 70, would not seek re-election when their terms expire on May 14. JPMorgan's board currently has 12 members.

Novak, the chief executive officer of fast-food restaurant operator Yum Brands Inc, is stepping down to "singularly focus" on that company's "continued growth" and will not join any other boards, the bank said. He has been on the board of JPMorgan and predecessor companies since 2001.

Gray, a former member of the U.S. Congress, has been a director of JPMorgan and predecessors since 1992.

Flynn, 55, was chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October. The board will determine his committee selections after his election, the bank said. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)