Sept 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it elected Todd Combs, a stockpicking deputy of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, to its board of directors.

Buffett has said hiring Combs as a portfolio manager to handle $9 billion of investments at Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Inc as "one of (his) best moves."

Combs' appointment was effective from Monday, JPMorgan said. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)