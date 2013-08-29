NEW YORK Aug 29 An internal investigation into
JPMorgan Chase & Co's hiring practices in Asia is examining the
employment of around 200 people for instances of possibly
illegal nepotism, a source said, indicating the bank's hiring
issues may extend beyond the two cases U.S. officials originally
asked about.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had requested
information on two deals the bank may have won by hiring
relatives of key officials, including the daughter of a Chinese
state railway official, the person said. U.S. anti-bribery laws
prohibit hiring any individual in exchange for a specific favor
or benefit from an outside business partner or client.
JPMorgan disclosed the inquiry in its quarterly
regulatory filing earlier this month. Bloomberg reported late
Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice is now also
involved in the probe. The Justice Department has not requested
anything from JPMorgan related to the SEC's investigation, the
source said.
Peter Carr, a spokesman for the DOJ, declined to comment.
Florence Harmon, a spokeswoman for the SEC, declined to comment.
JPMorgan representatives have said the bank is cooperating with
investigators.
JPMorgan's internal probe is still in preliminary stages,
and has not reached any conclusions about whether any of the
approximately 200 hirings were illegal.
Launching an internal investigation in response to a
regulatory review or criminal probe is standard practice for
large companies, partly because prosecutors are more lenient
when companies find and admit wrongdoing.
After JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon lost credibility for
understating the seriousness of the bank's "London Whale"
derivatives losses last year, JPMorgan executives have been more
inclined to disclose legal inquiries long before they could
become material to the company, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
The company disclosed in a filing earlier this month that it
had received at least four requests for information from
government agencies over matters that are not yet the subject of
litigation. In one of those, JPMorgan said the SEC's Division of
Enforcement asked for information and documents about the firm's
"employment of certain former employees in Hong Kong and its
business relationships with certain clients."
Regarding the London Whale trading losses last year, Dimon
initially said that reports of possible losses from the
derivatives trades were a "tempest in a teapot." The company was
later criticized in separate government investigations for
holding back information from authorities on the derivatives and
on trades in electric power markets.