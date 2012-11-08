Nov 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co said U.S.
regulators have approved a plan for the company to use its
capital to buy back its stock in the first quarter of 2013.
The company, which had suspended buybacks in May, had
submitted a new capital plan to the Federal Reserve in August
after containing its London Whale derivatives losses at about
$6.2 billion.
The Federal Reserve informed the bank on Nov. 5 that it had
approved the plan, the company said in a quarterly filing on
Thursday.
The approved plan provides for the company to continue
paying its current quarterly dividend on common stock, the
filing said.