Nov 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay $50
million to settle charges that it engaged in abusive credit card
debt collection practices against tens of thousands of people in
California, state Attorney General Kamala Harris said on Monday.
California was one of three U.S. states, along with
Mississippi and Wyoming, that did not join JPMorgan's $216
million settlement in July of related charges by the federal
government, the other 47 states and Washington, D.C.
The California settlement includes a $5 million fine plus
$45 million to be used at Harris' discretion, court papers show.
It resolves claims that JPMorgan tried to collect incorrect
sums, sold bad credit card debt, engaged in "robosigning" of
thousands of court documents it never reviewed, and improperly
obtained default judgments against military personnel.
The accord would end a lawsuit filed against the largest
U.S. bank in the Los Angeles County Superior Court in May 2013.
Court approval is required.
JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the
settlements. It has said it stopped filing lawsuits to collect
credit card debt in 2011.
A bank spokesman said the Mississippi and Wyoming cases have
not been resolved. The attorneys general for those states did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The July settlement included payments of $136 million to the
U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, $30 million to the
U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and $50 million
in consumer refunds. It also required JPMorgan to stop trying to
collect on more than 528,000 consumer accounts.
California's share of the refunds is about $10 million,
Harris said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)