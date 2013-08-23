By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 23 As Wall Street giant
JPMorgan Chase & Co begins the search for buyers of its
physical commodities business, a collection of long-term leases
on more than a quarter of the oil storage tanks in Canada's
primary trading hub may emerge as one of its most valuable but
lesser-known assets.
Despite growing signs of a downturn in global rates for
leasing oil storage capacity, the opportunity to take up over 6
million barrels in Hardisty, Alberta, may be a powerful
attraction, say crude traders in Canada's oil capital Calgary.
For any company serious about staking a claim to the
fast-expanding physical oil sands market, the tanks - owned by
pipeline company Enbridge Inc, according to market
sources - offer immediate and powerful entree.
For JPMorgan, the storage tanks may be one of its most
lucrative offerings. Other assets include the Henry Bath & Sons
metals warehouses, which are the subject of intensifying
regulatory scrutiny and several class action lawsuits over
alleged hoarding of aluminum, and a handful of power plant
contracts, many of which have already been sold off.
"For JP it's a tangible asset they will market when they
come to sell their commodity business," said one veteran
Canadian crude trader in Calgary.
"Storage allows you some flexibility and in this market it's
important to have that."
The six million barrels are more than half Enbridge's total
capacity of around 11 million barrels at Hardisty, the tiny town
in east-central Alberta that is Canada's equivalent to Cushing,
the main U.S. crude storage hub in Oklahoma.
It is also about 25 percent of the estimated total capacity
in Hardisty, starting point for both TransCanada Corp's
proposed 890,000 barrel per day (bpd) Keystone XL and 1.1
million bpd Energy East pipelines. The nearby city of Edmonton,
another Alberta trading hub, has around 11 million barrels of
storage, according to industry estimates.
Most of JPMorgan's leases are re-let to other companies
operating in Alberta's oil patch, according to market sources.
However, JPMorgan is also a player in the physical market.
In December 2010, it agreed to provide crude oil to Northern
Tier Energy's 82,000 bpd refinery in St. Paul,
Minnesota. It now supplies more than 90 percent of the plant's
crude, according to SEC filings. That includes about 10,000 bpd
imported from Canada last year, EIA data show.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
OWNERSHIP TRANSFER
Storage capacity gives oil companies leeway to wait out the
worst of the price discounts, and enables banks and trading
houses more room to speculate and profit on rising prices.
Rising production and pipeline bottlenecks saw volatile
Canadian crude prices plunge as low as $40 per barrel below the
West Texas Intermediate benchmark earlier this year, eating into
producers' profits.
JPMorgan built up its hefty storage position after acquiring
Swiss bank UBS's Canadian commodities business in 2009, which
included two million barrels of long-term storage, and RBS
Sempra's global oil and metals business for $1.7 billion in July
2010.
If the bank sells its commodities business, JP Morgan would
be required to notify Enbridge of the change and the contracts
would likely be assigned to the new owners, Enbridge spokesman
Graham White said.
"Assuming the new owner will have a similar or better credit
rating as JPMorgan there would be no issue from our end with the
transfer," he said.
Storage rates in Western Canada are a closely guarded
secret, and operators declined to comment on contract terms.
Market sources say rates can vary from 55 Canadian cents to C$1
per barrel per month, depending on the length of the lease.
Mid-stream companies including NuStar Energy LP have
warned recently that lease storage rates are coming under
pressure in some areas as contracts come up for renewal.
Potential buyers for the assets may come from other big
banks or producers, with traditional big trading houses such as
Trafigura or Glencore potentially less eager due to the
limited flexibility at Hardisty, according to one senior Wall
Street executive. The source did not want to be named because
the executive was not authorized to speak to the media.
Unlike Cushing, which has dozens of potential routes in and
out of the facility, Hardisty is largely a stopover on a one-way
route from oil sands to U.S. refiners - at least until new rail
terminals and a big eastern pipeline are built - limiting the
arbitrage opportunities that traders typically thrive on.
Vitol Tank Terminal Int (VTTI), a venture of top oil trader
Vitol, is likely to look at some of the U.S. oil terminal assets
now being put up for sale by banks including JP Morgan and
Morgan Stanley, although it faces stiff competition from
a growing cadre of Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) that can
take advantage of tax benefits from infrastructure investments.
"On the one hand, we would be extremely interested to look
at that and we have been investigating potential structures to
do so," Rob Nijst, CEO of VTTI, said in an interview, when asked
about the possibility of bidding for bank assets.
"But at the same time, being realistic, it is difficult for
us to compete with existing MLP structures."