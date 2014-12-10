Dec 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co will not keep
as much excess capital over required levels as it might have and
will make "surgical" changes in its business model in response
to proposed new capital regulations, the company's chief
financial officer said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an investor conference in New York, Marianne
Lake said JPMorgan will probably hold about one-half a
percentage point more in capital than required instead of as
much as a full point now that the Federal Reserve has spelled
out its plans.
On Tuesday the Fed proposed higher capital requirements than
pending international standards for big banks.
The higher requirements would hit JPMorgan, the biggest U.S.
bank by assets, hardest and could force it to keep more than $20
billion of additional capital.
Lake said JPMorgan's large derivatives business appears to
have been the big factor in its higher burden. She said the bank
will likely make "surgical" changes in its business to reduce
the impact and stop short of an overhaul of its business model.
The bank can build up the additional required capital by
retaining profits over a few quarters, Lake said. Investors are
concerned that keeping more capital will dampen returns for
shareholder for years to come, as well as slow additional
dividends and stock buybacks.
Lake said the company has not decided whether to lower its
target for return on equity because of the proposed rule.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)