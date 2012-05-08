* Overdrafts, associated fees not allowed
* For consumers whose accounts are unprofitable
* Product could be "breakthrough" for consumers - CEO
* Aims to avoid ill-will from multiple fees
By David Henry
NEW YORK, May 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co is
seeking to move its least profitable checking customers into new
prepaid debit card accounts to boost earnings in a business
crimped by new regulations.
The cards work like checking accounts except that customers
cannot write checks and overdrafts, and instead they pay with a
swipe or by entering the card number on a website.
A loophole in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law
allows banks to charge merchants higher fees for processing
payments made with this type of debit card.
Chase said on Tuesday it will market the cards - with a
relatively low $4.95 monthly fee - mainly to people who
frequently overdraw their accounts, keep low balances, or do not
qualify for a checking account at all. It is not adding extra
fees for deposits or withdrawals at its ATMs or branches.
The move could pressure other debit card issuers to reduce
fees and could prove to be a low-cost way for the industry to
provide basic financial services to people who live
paycheck-to-paycheck.
These customers have become a millstone for banks across the
country after new U.S. regulations limited overdraft fees that
banks can charge. A prepaid debit card cannot usually be
overdrawn.
Chase, the bank's retail arm, hopes the prepaid debit card
will help it avoid the negative publicity that overdraft fees
can garner. Many consumer advocates view those fees as a stealth
tax on the poor.
Prepaid debit cards can carry high fees as well, but
JPMorgan Chase says its card is among the cheapest available for
the average consumer.
Many banks are going the same route as JPMorgan Chase and
moving unprofitable customers into prepaid debit cards. The
product generates fees and also lowers the cost of maintaining
the account, said Todd Maclin, who heads Chase's consumer and
business banking unit.
"When we get out of the overdraft business, we also get out
of the check business, which means we get out of the paper
business, which means we also get out of a lot of processing,
which means we save a lot of money," Maclin said in an
interview.
Between new regulations on fees and low returns on customer
deposits as interest rates have dropped, JPMorgan Chase
estimates that about 10 percent of its accounts do not generate
enough revenue to cover their incremental costs, such as check
processing and deposit insurance.
Chase, the third-largest U.S. consumer bank, aims to spend
less on those customers while spending more to attract high
net-worth individuals who will more than pay their way with
purchases of investment and savings products.
Maclin said the bank will seek out the roughly 10 percent of
customers who do not qualify for free checking and pay fees of
about $12 a month. "We are going to call all of them and tell
them that we have a product that costs $4.95 a month and you can
do almost everything but write checks," he said.
This soft approach is a reversal from when banks would try
to force customers to change their ways by charging new fees.
It follows the outrage Bank of America Corp met last
fall when it tried impose a $5 monthly fee for debit cards that
had been free with checking accounts. Bankers are also wary of
doing anything that would stoke public anger over the role of
banks in the financial crisis.
BREAKTHROUGH OR FLOP?
JPMorgan Chase announced its prepaid debit card plans at an
investor conference on Tuesday. Responding to a question at the
conference, Maclin said he accepts the fact that cards will
likely reduce the bank's revenue from checking account fees. But
it is a trade he is ready to make because the bank's cost to
serve many of those accounts exceed the revenue, he said.
Adam Rust, research director of advocacy group Reinvestment
Partners in Durham, North Carolina, who has been critical of the
prepaid card industry, said the new Chase card "provides
important services at a low price."
"This is good competition and there is lots of access to
ATMs," he added.
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said in his annual
letter to shareholders in April that the product "could be a
breakthrough product for consumers in terms of pricing
transparency, convenience and simplicity."
"The management team doesn't want me to get too excited in
case it doesn't work," he added. He did not mention the prepaid
debit card by name in the letter, but a person familiar with the
matter confirmed he was referring to the product.
The cards have been offered in a pilot program in two states
for a few weeks, and will be available in Chase's 5,500 branches
in 23 states by the end of summer.
Prepaid debit cards give banks a way around rules linked to
a provision of Dodd-Frank known as the Durbin amendment, which
limits fees charged to merchants for processing conventional
debit cards to about 0.25 percent of the transaction value.
There are no limits for prepaid debit cards, which typically
charge merchants about 1.70 percent, said David Robertson,
publisher of the Nilson Report. For credit cards, the rate is
about 2.05 percent.
Big banks are muscling in on a product that before
Dodd-Frank was largely offered to low-income consumers by
specialty companies, such as Green Dot Corp, NetSpend
Holdings Inc and Meta Financial Group.
Banks such as Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp and
Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp are also
using the card to attract customers that might otherwise use
check cashing services.
In June, American Express started offering prepaid
cards in a bid to expand its payments business beyond the
wealthy, its traditional customer base. American Express, like
Chase, says that its cards are low-cost compared to others.
Fees for prepaid debit cards vary widely, and can be levied
for putting money on the cards, making payments, and withdrawing
cash from an ATM, among other things. According to website
NerdWallet (www.nerdwallet.com/prepaid/), in one common
scenario for how consumers add money and take money from their
cards, yearly fees range from $37 to more than $400.
The Chase card and the U.S. Bancorp card are among the least
expensive prepaid debit cards for consumers. Unlike many other
cards, their monthly fees are low and they do not charge extra
for typical checking account services, such as accepting cash
and check deposits or using ATMs, said Anisha Sekar, vice
president of credit at NerdWallet.
While deposits are free with the Chase and U.S. Bancorp
cards, on other cards it can cost as much as $4.95 to add money.
