By David Henry
NEW YORK, Sept 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co is
replacing some credit and debit cards following the security
breach at Home Depot Inc, a company spokesman said.
The company began sending notices on Tuesday to some card
holders, advising them that they will soon receive new cards
because the breach put them "at risk."
One of the notices said the company would mail a new card on
Sept. 30. The existing card can be used in the meantime, but the
notice advised monitoring the account for unrecognized
purchases.
JPMorgan spokesman Paul Hartwick could not immediately say
how many cards are likely to be replaced.
Home Depot disclosed on Sept. 8 that its payment security
systems had been breached. The company is investigating how much
account data might have been taken as customers paid for
purchases in the United States and Canada from April through
August.
The spokesman could not immediately say why the bank moved
now to replace the cards or discuss how it balanced the goals of
thwarting fraud and minimizing inconvenience to customers.
After card data was taken from Target Corp stores in
December, JPMorgan quickly canceled some debit cards that were
threatened and asked customers to go to branches for
replacements.
JPMorgan is the biggest U.S. bank by assets and one of the
biggest card issuers. It issues cards under its Chase brand and
under co-branding relationships with some airlines and hotel
chains, such as United, Southwest and Marriott.
The notice to card holders said customers will not be liable
for unauthorized transactions that they report promptly to the
company. The company said it would continue to monitor accounts
to help identify unusual activity.
After confirming the breach, Home Depot promised free
identity-protection services, including credit monitoring, to
any potentially affected customers.
The retailer had said earlier it will roll out PIN- and
chip-enabled cards at all its U.S. stores by the end of the year
to prevent card fraud.
Brian Krebs, who runs the security website KrebsOnSecurity
and first reported the Home Depot breach, said earlier this
month that it could be larger than the attack on Target in which
hackers stole at least 40 million payment card numbers and 70
million other pieces of customer data during that retailer's
busiest season.
Target has spent $146 million to resolve data breach-related
issues since the fourth quarter of 2013. Most of the expenses
were for settling actual and potential breach-related claims,
mainly by payment card networks.
The largest known breach at a U.S. retailer was uncovered in
2007 at TJX Cos Inc TJX.N, operator of the T.J. Maxx and
Marshalls chains, which had more than 90 million credit cards
stolen over about 18 months.
