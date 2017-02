Aug 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, named Eileen Serra to succeed Gordon Smith as head of card services, following Smith's promotion last month to be co-chief executive of Chase Consumer & Community Banking.

Serra, 57, has been responsible for branding Chase cards to "mass affluent" and high net worth customers. She joined the bank in 2006 from Merrill Lynch and has led the Chase-branded Ultimate Rewards program. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)