By Sarah White and David Henry

Nov 28 David Mayhew, one of Britain's best known bankers, is to step aside from daily management of JPMorgan Cazenove, the London-based corporate brokerage of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N).

Mayhew, 71, currently chairman of Cazenove, will become vice chairman of JPMorgan's global investment bank where he will focus on advising clients, according to a memo sent to employees Monday.

Tim Wise, 50, who worked with Mayhew for the past 12 years and has been vice-chairman of JPMorgan Cazenove, will become the new chairman of the London firm.

Mayhew has been at Cazenove for more than 40 years and saw the venerable bank work through a tie-up with New York-based JPMorgan.

The memo, from Jes Staley, head of JPMorgan's investment bank, described Mayhew as "one of London's best known and most respected bankers," as well as an architect of Cazenove's business.

Mayhew's move marks the end of an era of British banking. Mayhew and Cazenove had come to symbolize the old-style City of London financial district. Mayhew was educated at Eton, one of Britain's most exclusive schools. In 1972, he became partner at Cazenove, an institution known for its respect of tradition.

The acquisition of Cazenove by JPMorgan, fully sealed in 2009 after the firms operated under a joint-venture, had sparked worries that the British business would lose some of the character that distinguished it.

The firm did lose several senior executives. But the combination was also seen as a way for Cazenove to offer British clients more access to capital and cross-border deals. Other veterans, such as Laurence Hollingworth, head of UK investment banking, remain at the Cazenove. (Reporting by Sarah White in London and David Henry in New York)