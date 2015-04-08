NEW YORK, April 8 Jamie Dimon, chief executive
officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S.-based
bank, defended the size and business model of his company, which
has been criticized as being too big and complicated.
Dimon, in a letter to shareholders with the company's new
annual report, said the company is "not a conglomerate" and is
"not necessarily" more risky because of its size. The bank is
facing tougher capital requirements from regulators than its
rivals and has seen analysts ask whether its returns to
shareholders would be better if it were broken up.
