NEW YORK, April 8 Jamie Dimon, chief executive
officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S.-based
bank, defended the size and business model of his company, which
has been criticized as being too big and complicated.
Dimon, in a letter to shareholders with the company's new
annual report on Wednesday, said the company is "not a
conglomerate" and is "not necessarily" more risky because of its
size. The bank is facing tougher capital requirements from
regulators than its rivals and has seen analysts ask whether its
returns to shareholders would be better if it were broken up.
The threat of additional regulatory and legal costs being
imposed on the company are holding down the value of JPMorgan
stock and have led to it trade at lower price-earnings ratio
than some of its competitors, Dimon lamented in the letter.
Dimon has stepped up his public statements defending the
company's business model since December when the Federal Reserve
unveiled pending requirements that the biggest banks, and
JPMorgan in particular, hold more capital to protect against
losses. A report from a Goldman Sachs analyst in early January
then spelled out how the bank might be worth more if broken up.
In his letter on Wednesday, Dimon argued that JPMorgan has
the same three basic businesses as regional U.S. banks -consumer
banking, commercial banking, and asset management-plus one more,
its global corporate and investment bank. The investment bank
allows the bank to go further and serve big U.S. corporations
doing business abroad, he said.
"Our mix of businesses works for clients-and for
shareholders," Dimon wrote.
"Large does not necessarily mean complex," he said.
The company, Dimon said, has added about 8,000 people to
improve legal compliance by the bank and its employees.
JPMorgan now has more than 300 employees working on risk
models. The team completed over 500 model reviews in 2014 and
implemented a system to check the ongoing performance of more
than 1,000 complex models, Dimon said.
The letter, which covers 37 pages with text and graphics,
also includes a commentary on stress tests of banks by the
Federal Reserve. Dimon said he supports the testing, but he
argued that JPMorgan would weather the downturns envisioned by
the Fed "far better" that the regulator estimated. JPMorgan
would be more aggressive cutting expenses than the Fed assumed
and it would reduce its trading risks as a crisis developed, he
said.
