BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union could lead to duplicate costs to provide banking services to European customers.
Dimon, speaking on CNBC television during a bus tour of bank offices in California, said it is too early to tell how much of the work the bank now does from the UK might have to be done redundantly in Europe.
Dimon also said that if the next U.S. president makes the right decisions the U.S. economy could grow at a 4 percent rate. (Reporting by Sam Forgione and David Henry in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010