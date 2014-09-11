Sept 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie
Dimon, who was diagnosed with throat cancer this year, finished
his scheduled rounds of radiation and chemotherapy treatment
this week, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Doctors will monitor Dimon, who started treatment about
eight weeks ago, to determine if he is cancer-free, the Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/1uoGc8S)
Dimon is expected to host the company's third quarter
earnings call next month, when he also plans to resume
international travel and client meetings, the Journal said.
"I took naps when I had to, went home early, and there were
days when I was in treatment all day long," Dimon told the
Journal in his first interview since his diagnosis became
public.
He said he followed the advice he gives family, friends and
employees to "take care of your health first."
At an investor conference this week, the Chief Financial
Officer Marianne Lake said Dimon was "feeling fine" with his
treatment for throat cancer and was continuing to be involved
with the business.
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets said in July that
Dimon, 58, was diagnosed with throat cancer but that the ailment
was curable.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)