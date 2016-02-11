UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 11 Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co, recently bought 500,000 shares of the company's stock worth more than $25 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan shares closed at $53.07 on Thursday. The stock has fallen nearly 20 percent this year. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February