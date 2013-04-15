NEW YORK, April 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co
should split the roles of chairman and chief executive officer
to restore credibility with regulators and manage the bank more
effectively, a group of investors said in a letter to other
shareholders on Monday.
The investors, including the American Federation of State,
County and Municipal Employees, the Connecticut Retirement Plans
and Trust Funds, Hermes Fund Managers and the New York City
Pension Funds, have a proposal on JPMorgan's proxy to split
those roles.
If approved, the proposal would be another blow for the
largest U.S. bank and its chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon.
JPMorgan has a presiding director, former Exxon Mobil Corp
Chairman and CEO Lee R. Raymond, who approves the
board's agenda and meeting schedules, and facilitates
communication with the CEO. But the investor group says Dimon
wields too much power.
"An independent chair of the board of directors will
eliminate the structural conflict of interest caused by the CEO
being his own boss, and will clarify where the authority of the
CEO ends and responsibility of the board begins," the investors
said in their letter.
A similar proposal AFSCME made for JPMorgan last year was
defeated. However, the bank's $6.2 billion loss on a derivatives
trade, called the "London Whale" because of its size, has put
management under more pressure.
The trade went undetected by management until it started
hemorrhaging money. That led to questions about JPMorgan's
risk-management culture, which had previously been seen as
pristine. A U.S. Senate subcommittee report on March 15
criticized management for failing to catch the bad trade
earlier.
In the proxy, JPMorgan's board advised against voting for
the investors' proposal, saying the performance of the bank has
been strong under its current leadership setup and that its
actions following the Whale losses "demonstrate strong,
independent oversight."
JPMorgan reported record earnings in 2012 despite losses
from the bad trade, and its shares have outperformed those of
rivals. After the Whale trade was uncovered, management set up
an internal task force to review losses, and the board
established an independent review committee as well.
"The Board has determined that the most effective leadership
model for the Firm currently is that Mr. Dimon serves as both
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer," it said in JPMorgan's
proxy.