WASHINGTON May 21 The chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission confirmed on Monday that the agency was investigating JPMorgan Chase & Co's $2 billion losses tied to credit derivatives.

"We have an investigation related to credit derivative products traded by JPMorgan Chase's Chief Investment Office," Gary Gensler said at a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority conference in Washington. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)