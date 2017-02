WASHINGTON, April 4 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday that JPMorgan Chase will pay $20 million to settle charges it unlawfully handled customer segregated funds at Lehman Brothers.

The CFTC's order also requires JPMorgan to implement reforms to ensure the proper handling of customer segregated funds in the future and to release customer funds upon notice and instruction from the CFTC. (Reporting By Karey Wutkowski; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)