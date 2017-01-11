WASHINGTON Jan 11 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday it ordered J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to pay $900,000 to settle charges it had failed to properly supervise employees over fees charged to customers trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

The CFTC said in a statement the company, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, had failed to implement and maintain adequate systems for reconciling invoices from exchange clearinghouses with the amounts of fees actually charged to its customers from 2010 to 2014.

