May 31 The enforcement division of the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is issuing subpoenas
requesting emails and other internal JPMorgan documents
in connection with the bank's multi-billion dollar trading loss,
the Wall Street Journal said, citing people close to the
investigation.
The probe centers around what JPMorgan traders had told
their supervisors and internal risk management staff as their
wrong-way bets started to sour, the people told the Journal.
JPMorgan spokesman Joseph Evangelisti declined to comment to
Reuters on the Journal report.
The CFTC inquiry is at a relatively early stage and is not
confined to what the traders said, the WSJ reported.
It would not necessarily lead to any civil enforcement
action against the bank or individuals.
Gary Gensler, the head of CFTC, confirmed last week that the
regulator is investigating JP Morgan's recent losses that may
exceed $2 billion on trades tied to credit derivatives.
The CFTC's probe will supplement investigations by the FBI
and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into the losses
at the largest U.S. bank.
