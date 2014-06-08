HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co's top mergers and acquisition banker for Asia outside Japan, Rob Sivitilli, will leave the firm for personal reasons, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Rohit Chatterji, head of India investment banking, is set to take over from Sivitilli, according to the source.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment on the departure. Sivitilli could not immediately be reached for comment via an emailed request.

Sivitilli, who joined JPMorgan in 1996 and has worked in New York and Singapore for the U.S. bank, took up the newly-created role of mergers head for Asia excluding Japan in September 2012. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lawrence White; Editing by Greg Mahlich)