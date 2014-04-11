PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 11 Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* CFO Marianne Lake: winter weather hurt demand for new home loans
* JPMorgan executives speak on conference call with analysts on quarterly results
* JPMorgan CFO Lake calls ipo pipeline 'robust'
* JPMorgan CFO says future quarters will include 'lumpy' legal expenses 'over next couple of years' (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.