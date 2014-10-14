NEW YORK Oct 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co
Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake and Chief Executive Jamie
Dimon held a call with analysts on Tuesday to discuss
third-quarter earnings. Here are some highlights:
* JPMorgan costs running higher than expected because of
higher revenue-CFO
* JPMorgan adjusted expenses may run higher than $58 bln
annual target if revenue trend continues-CFO
* JPMorgan expects mortgage-servicing revenue to continue to
decline-CFO
* JPMorgan expects mortgage-servicing revenue of $600 mln or
less in fourth quarter-CFO
* JPMorgan's 3rd qtr mortgage-servicing revenue helped by
Ginnie Mae sales that are not expected to continue-CFO
* JPMorgan credit-card business performance is "exceeding
expectations"-CFO
* JPMorgan CFO says investments in credit card business have
paid off with new customers, more business from existing
customers
* JPMorgan still expects control costs to drop after this
year, elevated costs will be related to areas with higher
revenue-CFO
* JPMorgan is working to automate more in branches to reduce
headcount and staff costs-CFO
* JPMorgan has options to reduce repo book, but does not
want to "overreact" to new rules-CFO
* JPMorgan is spending more on cyber security and working to
collaborate with peers and government agencies-CEO
* JPMorgan CEO says of cyber security efforts,
"Unfortunately, there are going to be some wins and losses in
this"
* JPMorgan has made substantial progress" on new living will
submission for 2014-CFO
* JPMorgan having more dialogue with clients about
commitment to repo business as competitors have pulled back-CFO
* JPMorgan CEO Apple Pay service may "cannibalize" some of
its payment business, but still supports it
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)