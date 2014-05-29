(Adds comment from company spokesman)
NEW YORK May 29 After years of reporting its
quarterly results before other big U.S. banks, JPMorgan Chase &
Co plans to let four days pass before stepping into the
earnings spotlight in July.
The biggest bank in the United States by assets, JPMorgan
said on Thursday that it will announce its second-quarter
results on July 15. Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-biggest
U.S. bank, had already said it would report on July 11.
In recent quarters, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have posted
their numbers on the same day, with JPMorgan's release coming
out about one hour earlier.
JPMorgan sets announcement dates based on when the results
will be ready, which can vary with holidays and when the board
of directors is meeting, company spokesman Joseph Evangelisti
said by email. The bank will still be reporting earlier than
most companies, he noted.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by G Crosse and
Lisa Shumaker)