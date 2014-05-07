BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday it was closing the U.S. accounts of current and former foreign government officials to avoid the high compliance costs associated with these accounts.
The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that the bank was closing Chase accounts and stopping credit cards of foreign officials because of the costs associated with additional scrutiny for these accounts. (r.reuters.com/huj29v)
"This decision is not a reflection on how these customers have handled their accounts, but rather a result of our focus on internal controls - our number one priority right now," Lauren Francis, a spokeswoman for bank, said in an emailed statement.
The ban by the largest U.S. bank by assets, which affects 3,500 accounts, has prompted former Colombia finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo to accuse it of discrimination in a complaint to the consumer regulator, the FT reported.
The ban does not apply to JPMorgan's private bank, which caters to wealthy clients, the FT report quoted a person familiar with the situation as saying. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.