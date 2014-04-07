NEW YORK, April 7 Daniel Pinto, who two weeks
ago became sole head of corporate and investment banking at
JPMorgan Chase & Co, on Monday announced a new lineup
for his executive team which raises the profiles of several
individuals.
Carlos Hernandez, 52, who formerly headed services for
institutional investors, will become co-head of global banking
alongside Jeff Urwin, Pinto said in a memo to employees. The two
will manage corporate banking, treasury services and investment
banking worldwide.
Jeff Bosland, who had been a marketing chief and former
public finance head, will become head of treasury services and
will report to Hernandez and Urwin.
John Horner will succeed Hernandez as head of investor
services. Horner has been over the financing business within the
markets and investor Services unit.
The moves follow a March 25 announcement that Mike Cavanagh,
who was co-CEO with Pinto of corporate and investment banking,
was leaving the company to join private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP. Also, late last year Don McCree, who
headed treasury services and corporate banking, decided to leave
JPMorgan after 30 years at the bank. McCree, 52, will shift his
duties to Hernandez and Urwin over the next few months, the memo
said.
Pinto also said that Joyce Chang will become global head of
research, succeeding Tom Schmidt, who decided earlier this year
that he wanted a new job. Chang previously led both global fixed
income and merging markets research teams.
At the same time, Pinto realigned fixed-income executives in
the markets business. James Kenny and Troy Rohrbaugh will be
co-heads of global rates, commodities and emerging markets. That
move follows the announcement last week that commodities chief
Blythe Masters would leave the company following its sale of its
physical commodities business.
Guy America and Matt Cherwin will be co-heads of global
credit, which includes emerging markets credit, securitized
products and public finance, the memo said.
The memo was reported earlier on Monday by the New York
Times.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)