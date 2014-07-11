Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co named Greg Guyett co-head of Asia-Pacific banking as part of a management restructuring in the region, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo.
Guyett will succeed Therese Esperdy, who is returning to the United States to become global chairman of the financial institutions group, the report said.
The changes are part of a management shuffle in China in the wake of a probe by U.S. regulators into JPMorgan's Asian hiring practices, Bloomberg said.
Guyett was named chief executive of JPMorgan's Greater China region in March, last year. (bloom.bg/1sE53TG)
JPMorgan said it hired former UBS AG banker David Li as its new China head, reinforcing its investment banking clout in the world's second-largest economy after the departure of top China banker Fang Fang in March.
Guyett will oversee investment banking, equity markets, and other operations in the Asia-Pacific with Tom DuCharme, according to the Bloomberg report.
JPMorgan did not immediately respond to requests to comment.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.