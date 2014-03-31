(Adds details from decisions, comments from judge, lawyer)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 31 JPMorgan Chase & Co
must face a lawsuit from shareholders accusing it of securities
fraud by misleading them about its ability to manage risk, which
surfaced when it lost $6.2 billion in the "London Whale"
scandal.
U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said
shareholders could pursue claims that JPMorgan, Chief Executive
Jamie Dimon and former Chief Financial Officer Douglas
Braunstein knowingly hid the increased risks that the bank's
Chief Investment Office had been taking in early 2012.
In separate decisions also issued on Monday, the judge also
dismissed a lawsuit brought against JPMorgan directors, and a
lawsuit by employees over their losses from investing in the
bank's stock in their retirement accounts.
The $6.2 billion loss was linked to trades by Bruno Iksil, a
French national who had worked in a bank office in London.
Daniels said shareholders may pursue claims that the bank,
Dimon and Braunstein committed fraud by materially understating
the bank's "value at risk," and misleading them on an April 13,
2012 earnings call when Dimon labeled as a "tempest in a teapot"
reports about a synthetic credit portfolio that Iksil managed.
"The statements were material as they were made immediately
after the financial news media revealed that (the) CIO had
amassed a huge position in exotic derivative instruments, and
defendants were attempting to reassure investors that those
trades were under control," Daniels wrote.
"Plaintiffs have adequately alleged that defendants Dimon
and Braunstein knew fact or had access to information suggesting
that their public statements were not accurate," he added.
Daniels also dismissed claims against three other JPMorgan
officials: Ina Drew, who led the CIO; Mike Cavanagh, who
preceded Braunstein as CFO; and Barry Zubrow, who had been the
bank's chief risk officer.
JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony declined to comment.
TWO OTHER LAWSUITS ARE DISMISSED
The securities lawsuit was led by pension funds in Arkansas,
Ohio, Oregon and Sweden, and seeks class-action status on behalf
of the bank's stockholders from Feb. 24, 2010 to May 21, 2012.
Jay Eisenhofer and Gerald Silk, lawyers for the plaintiffs,
did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Dan
Tierney, a spokesman for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, said
his office is reviewing the decision.
In the directors case, Daniels rejected claims by the Wayne
County Employees' Retirement System in Detroit that JPMorgan's
board improperly condoned the CIO's risk-taking, citing a lack
of evidence that it "consciously disregarded red flags."
He also dismissed claims brought on behalf of employees that
including the bank's stock as an investment option in retirement
plans was imprudent, finding "no allegations of when, or even
that, JPMorgan was in dire circumstances."
David Rosenfeld, a lawyer for the Wayne County pension plan,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jacob Zamansky, a lawyer for the employees, said: "We
respectfully disagree with Judge Daniels' opinion, and are
considering our options on appeal."
The U.S. Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear arguments in a
similar case involving Fifth Third Bancorp.
Last year, JPMorgan agreed to pay more than $1 billion to
settle U.S. and British regulatory probes into the London Whale
losses, and admitted wrongdoing. {ID:nL2N0HG0L5]
Two traders at the bank, Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien
Grout, were indicted in September for allegedly hiding losses
linked to Iksil. Both have been fighting those charges.
The cases in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York are In re: JPMorgan Chase & Co Securities Litigation,
No. 12-03852; In re: JPMorgan Chase & Co Derivative Litigation,
No. 12-03878; and In re: JPMorgan Chase & Co ERISA Litigation,
No. 12-04027.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)