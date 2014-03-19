LONDON, March 19 JPMorgan's metals brokerage
business, which includes its London Metal Exchange ring dealing
team, will remain part of the U.S. investment bank, a source
said on Wednesday.
But the bank's Henry Bath metals warehousing business is
included in a $3.5 billion sale of its physical commodities
business to Swiss-based trade house Mercuria.
The source close to the deal also said it was too early to
tell what the fate of Blythe Masters, head of JPMorgan's global
commodities business, would be after the deal was concluded.
(Reporting by Susan Thomas and Veronica Brown. Editing by Jane
Merriman)