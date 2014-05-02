NEW YORK May 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co expects second-quarter markets revenue will be about 20 percent lower than a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

The outlook is based on results so far this quarter which "reflect a continued challenging environment and lower client activity," JPMorgan said in a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)