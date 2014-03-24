BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Brandywine Realty Trust Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nVNRMT) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co's chief executive for China investment banking Fang Fang has decided to retire from the firm, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
Frank Gong will become chairman of investment banking for China, while Brian Gu and Jing Zhao will become co-heads of investment banking for China, the memo said. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Brandywine Realty Trust Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nVNRMT) Further company coverage:
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Updates with comment from French senate, details)
* Libya's NOC says confident will regain control of oil ports